Oakdale teenager has been missing since July, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Authorities in the eastern Twin Cities area are searching for a missing teenage girl.

According to the Oakdale Police Department, 14-year-old Tiara Emari Johnson left her home in the city on July 28. She may in the St. Paul or Mankato area, police said.

Tiara Emari Johnson Oakdale Police Department

Authorities described Johnson as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound Black girl. She has brown hair with brown and pink braids, as well as brown eyes.

Johnson was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a multicolored backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to reach out to Oakdale police at 651-439-9381 or call 911.

