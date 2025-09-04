Oakdale teenager has been missing since July, police say
Authorities in the eastern Twin Cities area are searching for a missing teenage girl.
According to the Oakdale Police Department, 14-year-old Tiara Emari Johnson left her home in the city on July 28. She may in the St. Paul or Mankato area, police said.
Authorities described Johnson as a 5-foot-10, 125-pound Black girl. She has brown hair with brown and pink braids, as well as brown eyes.
Johnson was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a multicolored backpack when last seen.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to reach out to Oakdale police at 651-439-9381 or call 911.