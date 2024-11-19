St. Paul man in custody after armed standoff with police in Oakdale

Oakdale standoff ends with arrest of armed St. Paul man, police say

OAKDALE, Minn. — A 35-year-old St. Paul man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement early Tuesday in the east metro.

Oakdale police say officers were first called to Granada Avenue at about 4 a.m. after a resident reported she had fled her home after a man fired a handgun inside.

The man was uncooperative with officers and barricaded himself inside, police say, leading to the activation of the SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

The SWAT team eventually used chemical munitions and he ultimately surrendered. Police say he is being held in the Washington County Jail and is expected to face assault charges.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the ordeal.

