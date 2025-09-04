Plane crash near Cambridge Airport leaves pilot dead

Parents of Annunciation shooting victims call for action, and more headlines

Federal authorities say they're investigating what has now been confirmed as a fatal plane crash in Cambridge, Minnesota.

A social media post from the National Transportation Safety Board says the crash involved a Beech K35 airplane.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed near the Cambridge Municipal Airport, located on 329th Avenue Northwest. When emergency crews arrived around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, they found the pilot, identified as a male, dead at the scene, according to a release from the city of Cambridge.

As of this time, no word on what caused the crash. Both the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Cambridge is about 55 miles north of Minneapolis.

