Watch CBS News
Education

Northland College in Wisconsin to close at end of academic year

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital updates: Afternoon of Feb. 20, 2025
WCCO digital updates: Afternoon of Feb. 20, 2025 01:18

A liberal arts college in northern Wisconsin will close its doors at the end of the academic year.

Northland College, which was founded in 1892 in Ashland, was struggling financially amidst declining enrollment and soaring costs.

In March 2024, the college declared financial exigency, but was able to stave off closing thanks to a fundraising campaign. During that time, the college cut its academic offerings and eliminated some staff, and started the fall 2024 semester with a smaller student body and nine majors.

"Despite the collaborative efforts of the entire Northland family, we no longer have the resources needed to navigate the economic and demographic storms endangering small, liberal arts institutions today," said chair of the Northland College Board of Trustees Ted Bristol. "Even after enacting aggressive measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Northland College has no sustainable path forward."

The college, which lies just south of the shores of Lake Superior, says it was the first college in the United States to fully integrate an environmental focus with a liberal arts curriculum.

The board of trustees also accepted the resignation of the college's president, Chad Dayton, during the board meeting. Barb Lundberg, the vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, will preside as interim president.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.