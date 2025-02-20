Northland College in Wisconsin to close at end of academic year

A liberal arts college in northern Wisconsin will close its doors at the end of the academic year.

Northland College, which was founded in 1892 in Ashland, was struggling financially amidst declining enrollment and soaring costs.

In March 2024, the college declared financial exigency, but was able to stave off closing thanks to a fundraising campaign. During that time, the college cut its academic offerings and eliminated some staff, and started the fall 2024 semester with a smaller student body and nine majors.

"Despite the collaborative efforts of the entire Northland family, we no longer have the resources needed to navigate the economic and demographic storms endangering small, liberal arts institutions today," said chair of the Northland College Board of Trustees Ted Bristol. "Even after enacting aggressive measures to cut costs and raise revenues, Northland College has no sustainable path forward."

The college, which lies just south of the shores of Lake Superior, says it was the first college in the United States to fully integrate an environmental focus with a liberal arts curriculum.

The board of trustees also accepted the resignation of the college's president, Chad Dayton, during the board meeting. Barb Lundberg, the vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, will preside as interim president.