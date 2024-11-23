Northfield farmer sends two turkeys to White House

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — John Zimmerman raises over 100,000 turkeys every year. This year as the chairman of the National Turkey Federation he is tasked with sending his two best.

"They're truly America's birds, they are red white and blue," said John Zimmerman.

Each year a new chairman is selected to procure two turkeys to be granted a pardon from the president. The role can only be taken once, so preparing these turkeys for their best behavior is paramount for every chairman.

"We want them to be prepared for the spotlight, we want them to get used to lights, noises and anything they will encounter in DC. We expose them to different noises, lights. All sorts of music, from hard rock to polka to Prince."

When looking for the best of the crop, Zimmerman looked for the most well behaved.

"These are 40 pound male turkeys, and they can get somewhat aggressive," said Zimmerman. "I don't want to be the chairman that the turkey flaps at the president and causes some sort of injury. Calmness is the main thing we are looking for right now."

Zimmerman has prepared them by having his son Grant and his friends play with the turkey. To take it a step further to be ready for secret service, politicians and the president; Zimmerman plays heavy metal to get them ready for their big day.

"I'm a fan of Metallica, so they listen to a lot of that," said Zimmerman. "I'm biased but I'd say they are metalheads.

The annual pardoning began with George H. W. Bush in 1989 where the then-president would start the tradition.

This will be Zimmerman's first and last year as the chairman of the National Turkey Federation.

"This journey has been an honor and a privilege for my family and the state of Minnesota, we are the largest turkey producing state. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

The two turkeys have already begun their journey to the White House, they will drive 20 hours to Washington D.C. where they will begin the pardoning process.