Northern Minnesota high school staff member arrested for alleged solicitation of a minor

Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines

A staff member at a high school in northern Minnesota was arrested on Tuesday evening after a child exploitation investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received several tips, including one that involved the solicitation of a child who lived in Georgia, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Another tip involved a person receiving child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff's office said that both tips traced back to a suspect in Eveleth, who was employed at Rock Ridge High School. The sheriff's office executed multiple search warrants on March 6, where they spoke to the suspect and collected evidence. He was arrested on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in Eveleth on a felony warrant from Georgia.

He was taken to St. Louis County jail and is pending extradition to Georgia, officials say.

The sheriff's office believes there are no local victims, or any victims at the high school.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.