Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Northern Minnesota high school staff member arrested for alleged solicitation of a minor

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines
Minnesota lawmaker suspected of soliciting sex from minor, and more headlines 05:25

A staff member at a high school in northern Minnesota was arrested on Tuesday evening after a child exploitation investigation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension received several tips, including one that involved the solicitation of a child who lived in Georgia, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Another tip involved a person receiving child sexual abuse material.

The sheriff's office said that both tips traced back to a suspect in Eveleth, who was employed at Rock Ridge High School. The sheriff's office executed multiple search warrants on March 6, where they spoke to the suspect and collected evidence. He was arrested on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in Eveleth on a felony warrant from Georgia.

He was taken to St. Louis County jail and is pending extradition to Georgia, officials say.

The sheriff's office believes there are no local victims, or any victims at the high school.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.