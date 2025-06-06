Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man dies after cliff jumping into northern Minnesota mine pit

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines
Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines 06:49

A recreational cliff jumper died Thursday after leaping into a mine pit in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

A friend who was with the man called 911 around 4:20 p.m. after he disappeared into the water in a mine pit near Gilbert, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Th 27-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, was later found dead in the water, the sheriff's office said. He has not been publicly identified, and his cause of death is being investigated.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.