Man dies after cliff jumping into northern Minnesota mine pit
A recreational cliff jumper died Thursday after leaping into a mine pit in northern Minnesota, authorities said.
A friend who was with the man called 911 around 4:20 p.m. after he disappeared into the water in a mine pit near Gilbert, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Th 27-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, was later found dead in the water, the sheriff's office said. He has not been publicly identified, and his cause of death is being investigated.