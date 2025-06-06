Man dies after cliff jumping into northern Minnesota mine pit

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

A recreational cliff jumper died Thursday after leaping into a mine pit in northern Minnesota, authorities said.

A friend who was with the man called 911 around 4:20 p.m. after he disappeared into the water in a mine pit near Gilbert, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Th 27-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, was later found dead in the water, the sheriff's office said. He has not been publicly identified, and his cause of death is being investigated.