Mother remembers son who died in Minneapolis fire as man with "a great heart"

A mother is remembering her son nearly two weeks after authorities say he was killed in a fire that was set on purpose.

Pamela Lazor said her 39-year-old son Housten Housley went to school with 41-year-old Andrew Nietz, who officials have now charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Housley died on the night of Sept. 24, when authorities said Nietz set fire to the duplex where he lived. Hennepin County court documents say Nietz "had previously made threats" against Housely.

"He just had a great heart," Lazor said of her son. "He was a great kid, lots of friends. There's so many people that are devastated by what happened to him."

Lazor knew Nietz well. She used to rent to him in the building, but had to evict him for his drug use, court documents said.

"The kid definitely had his violent tendencies," Lazor said. "And, unfortunately, my son was the victim of that."

Charging documents said a witness told police that Housley and Nietz would get into fights when they drank together.

Lazor said her son and Nietz had been on-and-off friends for years. Housley was trying to help Nietz, while at the same time, trying to distance himself, she said.

Several hours after the fire, court documents said Housley's car was found in south Minneapolis and Nietz was behind the wheel. Officers observed scratches on his arm and face. According to charges, location data showed Nietz at the residence up until the time of the fire.

"There's no justice because I will never be able to talk to my son," Lazor said.

Lazor said her son was killed by a man he was trying to help.

Nietz has two prior convictions for arson, including a conviction in the fifth degree from March 20, 2023. In that case, he started a trash can on fire at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He was also convicted of first-degree arson in 2012 for starting a fire at the Mall of America.

Nietz's bond is set at $500,000.