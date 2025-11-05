16-year-old charged in fatal birthday party shooting at north Minneapolis home

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of Aundre Loyd, 15, who died on Sunday at a birthday party in north Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North shortly after 10:45 p.m.

They found Loyd in the basement of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency medical responders confirmed that he died at the scene.

The complaint says officers found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in the basement.

Documents say that a boy who was outside the home waved down an officer to tell them that he was in the basement when the 16-year-old allegedly shot Loyd. He said he ran from the house because he was afraid the 16-year-old would shoot him too.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old at the scene. He said in a post-Miranda statement that he was in the basement of the home when the shooting happened, and admitted to touching the gun.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Loyd was a freshman at Cooper High School, according to school officials. A family member told WCCO that he loved basketball and had ambitions of playing in the NBA.