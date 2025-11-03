Teenager fatally shot during birthday party in north Minneapolis, police say

A teenager was shot and killed at a birthday party in north Minneapolis Sunday night, police said.

An investigation is underway into what exactly led up to his death.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a single shot was fired in a basement near Russell and 29th avenues just before 11 p.m.

Police believe several teenage boys were celebrating a birthday at the time. Police said the initial 911 call was for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they later learned the victim may have been shot by someone else.

Police do have one boy in custody as a person of interest.

While police piece together what happened, Chief Brian O'Hara said he's thinking about the family.

"As a father myself, I cannot imagine what it would be like to go through a crime of violence to your child like this, and we are working to determine exactly the circumstances of what occurred," O'Hara said.

Police have not identified the victim nor given his exact age.