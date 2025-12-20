Watch CBS News
Man, 18, shot multiple times overnight in north Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

An 18-year-old man is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in north Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to a residence off 1000 North Seventh Street in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood, where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he was "struck by gunfire" outside and "ran into his residence for safety." He said he didn't see where the gunfire came from.

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare downtown with injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case, which is still under investigation.

