North Minneapolis community to combat violence through prayer walks

Pastor Doris Allison, a north Minneapolis native, knows if she wants to help heal people in her community, she must meet them where they are.

"I think people need to know that there's hope out here," Allison said.

She leads the congregation at Proverbs Christian Fellowship Church, a stone's throw from Penn and Lowry avenues, an area known for drug use and violence.

"I've seen enough to say it's enough," said volunteer Dave Halstensgard.

Halstensgard helps Pastor Allison lead a group of volunteers. Starting July 13, they'll walk a 40-block area around the northside, stopping at hot spots where crime is a problem, and praying for people while protected only by their faith.

"I've seen so many fentanyl deaths, gang shooting deaths that we've buried all these people, and I said, 'Ma'am, I have a dream of prayer walking north Minneapolis. I believe it's the only thing that's going change this area,'" Halstensgard said.

And both servants say their work is needed now more than ever. Just last week, an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in a northside park, and young lives continue to be impacted by drugs and sex trafficking. So, what do they pray for?

"That God would move in a mighty way to prevent things from occurring in the neighborhood that man never has been able to stop or do," Halstensgard said.

Pastor Allison believes four weeks of walking and praying will have an impact on the lives of all who will hear.

"A lot of people, they say, 'there's nothing else left for me,' and so they ask for prayer," Allison said. "I really hope that it gives them a sense that someone cares about them."

The prayer walk around north Minneapolis begins July 13 at 2 p.m. It will continue the following three Sundays. The starting point is at the Northside Cub Foods parking lot.