Teen killed in north Minneapolis shooting early Sunday morning

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the city's north side.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Mississippi Drive North and Lyndale Avenue North just after 3 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

"Anyone who has information should reach out and provide that information. We are working to do everything we can to find justice for this victim and his family," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

Anyone with information can contact the Minneapolis Police Department by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.