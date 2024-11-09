Shooter opens fire on home in north Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say no one was hurt when a north Minneapolis home was the target of gunfire early Saturday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department's ShotSpotter system alerted officers just after 1 a.m. to the scene off North 46th and Camden avenues, about a block west of North Lyndale Avenue in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.

WCCO

Officers soon found a home that sustained bullet damage and "evidence of gunfire" in the street, with investigators collecting "at least a dozen shell casings," police say.

One person was inside the residence at the time and was unharmed. Police are still investigating and say they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.