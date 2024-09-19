Loved ones upset suspect in deadly Minneapolis hit-and-run released without charges

Family of man killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run frustrated suspect released from jail

MINNEAPOLIS — It's often said a picture is worth a thousand words, and for Felicia Kuhrke and her children, it's all they have left.

"He was everything," Kuhrke said holding back tears. "It's hard getting out of bed."

Two weeks ago, her life changed when her boyfriend, Matthew Ellingboe, went to the neighborhood gas station for snacks.

Officers say Ellingboe was hit by a speeding driver at a north Minneapolis intersection in broad daylight.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and started to provide medical aid. Despite all life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Also, a short time later, the driver was released without charges.

"For him to get out without even bail is I don't understand it how someone can murder someone and get out," Kuhrke said.

But on Sept. 4, after he was released, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office told us, "The police are continuing investigation, but we are not able to appropriately charge until that is done." Law enforcement is only allowed to hold a suspect for 36 hours without charges and that "hold expired."

The 32-year-old has a lengthy driving record, including criminal vehicular operation and fleeing police.

"It's not fair that the guy who hit him gets to walk around free — see his family," said Nicole Dupay, a friend.

Many lives were changed that day, but Kuhrke said the entire family is focused on justice and for someone to be held accountable.

This case is open and active.

The family has created a fundraiser to help alleviate some of the financial burden.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sept. 28.