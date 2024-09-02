Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver arrested following deadly hit-and-run in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man on minibike killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run
Man on minibike killed in Minneapolis hit-and-run 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis arrested one person following a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening on the city's northside.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the crash on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and started to provide medical aid. Despite all life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man had been riding a motorized minibike and attempted to turn onto Washington Avenue North from westbound 24th Avenue North. That's when a driver in a vehicle traveling northbound "at a high rate of speed" struck him.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. Police sat it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.