Driver arrested following deadly hit-and-run in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis arrested one person following a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening on the city's northside.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the crash on the 2400 block of Washington Avenue North around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and started to provide medical aid. Despite all life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates the man had been riding a motorized minibike and attempted to turn onto Washington Avenue North from westbound 24th Avenue North. That's when a driver in a vehicle traveling northbound "at a high rate of speed" struck him.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation. Police sat it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous.