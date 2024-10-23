Watch CBS News
5 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after five people were hurt on Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in north Minneapolis.

A Honda Odyssey and a Toyota Sienna collided just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Lyndale Avenue North and Seventh Street North in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood, police say. The collision also caused one of the vehicles to hit a Ford Fusion.

Police say the people inside the Honda had fled the scene before officers arrived, but the passengers from the other two vehicles were still there.

n-mpls-crash.jpg
MnDOT

Two men and a woman inside the Sienna suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. The driver of the Fusion wasn't hurt.

Officers eventually found the Honda's occupants near the scene. Two of them were rushed to the hospital, one with injuries considered life-threatening. The third person was OK.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they're still "working to determine the circumstances around the crash including whether or not impairment was a factor."

