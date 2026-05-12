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Nurses at North Memorial Health Maple Grove Hospital vote to approve unfair labor practice strike

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin,
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

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Hundreds of nurses at North Memorial Health's Maple Grove Hospital have voted to approve an unfair labor practice strike, their union announced Tuesday.

The Minnesota Nurses Association made the announcement at a morning news conference.

The nurses have been bargaining with the hospital for more than a year, according to the union, and have faced multiple unfair labor practices against union supporters.

Before the vote, North Memorial Health said in a statement it is "committed to reaching an agreement that supports the organization's long-term financial stability, enables the continued high standard of care we deliver to patients, and ensures a positive working environment for our nurses and teams."

Last week, North Memorial Health announced a planned merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, which includes plans to expand Maple Grove Hospital.

This story will be updated.

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