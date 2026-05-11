Nurses at North Memorial Health Maple Grove Hospital take unfair labor practice strike vote

Several hundred nurses at North Memorial Health's Maple Grove Hospital are taking an unfair labor practice strike authorization vote Monday.

According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, the 600 nurses have been bargaining with hospital leaders for more than a year. The union says workers have faced multiple unfair labor practices against union supporters.

North Memorial Health says its leaders "remain engaged with the nurses' union in good-faith negotiations."

"We are committed to reaching an agreement that supports the organization's long-term financial stability, enables the continued high standard of care we deliver to patients, and ensures a positive working environment for our nurses and teams," the hospital said in a statement.

Last week, North Memorial Health said it had signed a "definitive agreement" to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health. Plans for the merger include expanding a birth center at Maple Grove Hospital, adding inpatient and surgical capacity and improving access to cardiology and interventional radiology, the organizations said.