Minnesota task force intercepts package with $25K+ in cash headed to scammers

The keen eye of a mail courier in Minnesota led to the discovery of more than $25,000 in cash en route to out-of-state scammers.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said the courier reported the package in North Mankato on Thursday after they "found it unusual that a transport service was requested to pick up a package and deliver it to a mail parcel facility."

Authorities then obtained a search warrant, leading agents to find the cash that was sent by a scam victim from Brown County. The task force said it also contacted the culprits and discovered they weren't based in Minnesota.

"In this case, the recovery of the funds was a rare and fortunate outcome, as most victims are unable to recover money once it has been sent to scammers," the task force wrote in a news release.

Officials called this a reminder that "advanced artificial intelligence" is on the rise, and it's important to verify any requests for money or personal information.

"Scammers continually find new ways to exploit systems and human vulnerabilities for financial gain," the task force said. "Awareness and caution remain the best defense."

Experts say the best defense against AI-related scams is being proactive. Change your passwords regularly, avoid sharing personal information over the phone and consult a third party when in doubt.