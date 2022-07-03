Watch CBS News
Local

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of July 2, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of July 2, 2022 01:07

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. 

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. 

Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.

While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.