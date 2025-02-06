North Branch Area Public Schools closed Thursday due to power outage

Power-sharing agreement reached in Minnesota House, and more headlines

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — North Branch Area Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a power outage, according to district officials.

The closure includes community education and early childhood programs, school-age care and all activities.

The district is also advising all staff to stay home since "all buildings will be closed."

No timeline for reopening has been released by the district.

