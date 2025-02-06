Watch CBS News
Local News

North Branch Area Public Schools closed Thursday due to power outage

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Power-sharing agreement reached in Minnesota House, and more headlines
Power-sharing agreement reached in Minnesota House, and more headlines 06:34

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — North Branch Area Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a power outage, according to district officials.

The closure includes community education and early childhood programs, school-age care and all activities.

The district is also advising all staff to stay home since "all buildings will be closed."

No timeline for reopening has been released by the district.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.