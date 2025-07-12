"No wake" rules updated for several lakes in Stearns County

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

Stearns County has updated their no wake restrictions for several lakes throughout the county. The rule is in place for all watercraft uses within 300 feet of shorelines.

The lakes include:

Two Rivers Lake —Holding Township

Rice Lake — Eden Lake Township

North Brown's Lake — Eden Lake Township

Big Lake — Munson Twp.

Entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes — Eden Lake, Munson and Wakefield Township.

Grass Lake — Lynden Township

Clearwater Lake — Fairhaven/Lynden Township

Lake Augusta — Fairhaven Township

Lake Caroline — Fairhaven Township

This comes after several rounds of rain over the July 4 weekend. Another predicted one inch of rain fell on Friday.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone to follow the no wake rule. Officials will be enforcing the ordinance.