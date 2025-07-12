"No wake" rules updated for several lakes in Stearns County
Stearns County has updated their no wake restrictions for several lakes throughout the county. The rule is in place for all watercraft uses within 300 feet of shorelines.
The lakes include:
- Two Rivers Lake —Holding Township
- Rice Lake — Eden Lake Township
- North Brown's Lake — Eden Lake Township
- Big Lake — Munson Twp.
- Entire Sauk River Chain of Lakes — Eden Lake, Munson and Wakefield Township.
- Grass Lake — Lynden Township
- Clearwater Lake — Fairhaven/Lynden Township
- Lake Augusta — Fairhaven Township
- Lake Caroline — Fairhaven Township
This comes after several rounds of rain over the July 4 weekend. Another predicted one inch of rain fell on Friday.
The sheriff's office is asking for anyone to follow the no wake rule. Officials will be enforcing the ordinance.