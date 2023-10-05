No reported injures in St. Cloud shootout

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — No one was reported injured after a shootout erupted between two groups on a St. Cloud street Wednesday night.

The gunfire occurred near the 900 and 1000 block of 11th Avenue South, the St. Cloud Police Department said. That's about half a mile from St. Cloud State University.

One of the groups involved was in a vehicle, while the other was on the sidewalk.

Two uninvolved vehicles parked nearby were damaged by gunshots.

The gunfight is being investigated.