No reported injures in St. Cloud shootout
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — No one was reported injured after a shootout erupted between two groups on a St. Cloud street Wednesday night.
The gunfire occurred near the 900 and 1000 block of 11th Avenue South, the St. Cloud Police Department said. That's about half a mile from St. Cloud State University.
One of the groups involved was in a vehicle, while the other was on the sidewalk.
Two uninvolved vehicles parked nearby were damaged by gunshots.
The gunfight is being investigated.
