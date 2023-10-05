1 dead, 2 injured in east St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting Wednesday night on St. Paul's east side.
Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, which is about a block east of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's headquarters.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.
MORE NEWS: Police arrest St. Paul high school student, find gun in his backpack, months after shooting that injured school worker
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.