Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in east St. Paul shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 4, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 4, 2023 00:55

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting Wednesday night on St. Paul's east side.

Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, which is about a block east of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's headquarters.

st-paul-shooting.jpg
St. Paul Police

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

MORE NEWS: Police arrest St. Paul high school student, find gun in his backpack, months after shooting that injured school worker

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.