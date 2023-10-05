1 dead, 2 injured in east St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting Wednesday night on St. Paul's east side.

Police say it happened on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, which is about a block east of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's headquarters.

St. Paul Police

This is a developing story.



