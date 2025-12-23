No Pro Bowlers for Minnesota Vikings amid disappointing season

For the first time in more than a decade, the Pro Bowl roster lacks a single Minnesota Viking.

The NFL released its all-star lineup on Tuesday, and amid a disappointing season that currently sees the Vikings below .500 and struggling particularly on offense, no Minnesota players are listed.

You could make cases for several Vikings on the roster. Kicker Will Reichard has been one of the league's best boots, hitting all of his field goals from under 50 yards and going 9-for-11 from beyond. He also hasn't missed an extra point. Punter Ryan Wright is also having arguably the best year of his career, and long snapper Andrew DePaola hasn't seen a decline in play after making the Pro Bowl the last three years straight.

On defense, tackle Jalen Redmond has been a revelation for the Vikings, constantly pushing pockets, pressuring quarterbacks and stuffing runs. The 26-year-old has 6 sacks from the interior, good for second-most on the team.

The Vikings' sack leader also deserved consideration. Linebacker Eric Wilson, 31, has broken out this year after mainly being a special teams player for multiple other teams. He has 6.5 sacks on the season, along with 102 combined tackles.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has made the Pro Bowl every year but 2023 when an injury shortened his season, has had a down year by his standards, mainly due to inconsistent quarterback play. The 26-year-old still has 72 catches for 917 yards and two touchdowns, but with several other receivers having stellar seasons, he's the odd man out this year.

Two other teams — the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints — joined the Vikings in sending zero players to the Pro Bowl.

The last time the Pro Bowl roster was Viking-less was after the 2014-2015 season.

The Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention, but can play spoiler to division rivals the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in their final two games.