No one injured in car fire, explosion on Interstate 94

MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire on Interstate 94 near exit 280 is out Saturday night according to State Patrol.

Video caught by a traffic camera shows the car exploding before emergency crews were able to get on the scene. 

State Patrol says everyone was already out of the car by the time they arrived. 

No one was hurt and the lanes have since been cleared.

First published on November 12, 2022 / 10:32 PM

