Watch CBS News
Local News

No charges filed after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots self, sheriff says

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota toddler dies after accidentally shooting self
Minnesota toddler dies after accidentally shooting self 00:19

No charges will be filed after a 3-year-old boy's accidental death after shooting himself in west-central Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on the evening of Dec. 29, 2024 at a home in rural Wadena. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next morning. 

The boy is identified in a GoFundMe set up for the victim's family as Rudy Sweere. 

Investigators say the residence had childproof safety mechanisms in place, including secured doors and cabinets. 

The shooting happened in a room where the boy wasn't allowed to be without supervision, the sheriff's office says. The door to the room, equipped with a childproof mechanism, was "inadvertently left partially ajar" for a short time. 

Officials say the child went into the room and grabbed the firearm, which was stored in a closed drawer. 

The sheriff's office says the attorney's office has looked through the evidence and determined it's unlikely that there's enough for prosecutors to achieve a successful case. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unintentional firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 17.  

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 30, 2024.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.