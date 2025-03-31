No charges filed after 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots self, sheriff says

No charges will be filed after a 3-year-old boy's accidental death after shooting himself in west-central Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on the evening of Dec. 29, 2024 at a home in rural Wadena. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the next morning.

The boy is identified in a GoFundMe set up for the victim's family as Rudy Sweere.

Investigators say the residence had childproof safety mechanisms in place, including secured doors and cabinets.

The shooting happened in a room where the boy wasn't allowed to be without supervision, the sheriff's office says. The door to the room, equipped with a childproof mechanism, was "inadvertently left partially ajar" for a short time.

Officials say the child went into the room and grabbed the firearm, which was stored in a closed drawer.

The sheriff's office says the attorney's office has looked through the evidence and determined it's unlikely that there's enough for prosecutors to achieve a successful case.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unintentional firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 17.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 30, 2024.