West-central Minnesota boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self, sheriff says

DEER CREEK, Minn. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself Sunday night in west-central Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. in Oak Valley Township near Deer Creek, about 160 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

The boy was taken to a Wadena hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday morning. The sheriff's office says it is still investigating.

Just a few hours earlier in Minneapolis, a teenager was gravely wounded in a shooting right outside of a northside police station, which sustained bullet damage.

Shootings are currently the leading cause of death in the U.S. for children under 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.