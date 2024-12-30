Watch CBS News
Local News

West-central Minnesota boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota leaders remember Jimmy Carter, and more headlines
Minnesota leaders remember Jimmy Carter, and more headlines 03:57

DEER CREEK, Minn. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself Sunday night in west-central Minnesota, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. in Oak Valley Township near Deer Creek, about 160 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

The boy was taken to a Wadena hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday morning. The sheriff's office says it is still investigating.

Just a few hours earlier in Minneapolis, a teenager was gravely wounded in a shooting right outside of a northside police station, which sustained bullet damage. 

Shootings are currently the leading cause of death in the U.S. for children under 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.