Minneapolis man charged with assault in Nicollet Mall double shooting

A Minneapolis man faces assault charges in a shooting that wounded two people on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Ninth Street South.

The criminal complaint states responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One of them "had to be immediately sedated and brought into surgery at HCMC," the complaint said, while the other was "alert and able to give a statement to the police." Their conditions as of Monday are not known, but police on Friday said both were expected to survive.

Witness statements and surveillance video identified the shooter as a 24-year-old Minneapolis man, who police said was taken into custody before noon on Friday. Investigators say he later admitted to the shooting. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, both felonies.

Witnesses told WCCO the shooter was hanging around the area before the incident and fled after it.