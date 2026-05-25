Community honors Nicole Amor, Minnesota soldier killed in Kuwait, with memorial stone

Memorial Day is personal for many people in Minnesota, including those who remembered the life and sacrifice of Master Sergeant Nicole Amor on Monday.

Nicole Amor, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, was one of the first to die in the War with Iran. Community members gathered at VFW Post 1782, where they dedicated a memorial stone in her honor.

The inscription says Nicole Amor was an adored wife and mother who served with honor and loved without limits. Amor was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, serving in Kuwait, when an Iranian strike killed her and five others earlier this spring.

A memorial stone in honor of Master Sergeant Nicole Amor, who was killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, on May 25, 2026. WCCO

Nicole Amor's husband, Joey Amor, reflected Monday afternoon on what Memorial Day meant to him.

It's a lot more than just barbecues and vacations. It's a lot more than just Nicole. There's a lot of soldiers that have laid down their lives for what we get to take advantage of every single day. It's just a little bit more personal now," he said.

Joey Amor also expressed gratitude to the white bear lake community for continuing to rally around them.

Nicole Amor was just days away from returning home to her husband and two children when the strike happened.

This story will be updated.