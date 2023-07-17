Nicolas Aron-Jones gets 18+ years in prison for attacking staffer at Moose Lake sex offender facility

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting a staff member at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake earlier this year.

On May 1, Aron-Jones struck a security counselor in the back of the head with a pillowcase containing a fan motor as the staffer was making his rounds. The counselor fell on the ground, and Aron-Jones hit struck him several more times with the motor, before stomping on his head eight times. He was eventually subdued with the help of a chemical spray.

He was heard by staff yelling, "I was going to kill that motherf***er."

The counselor suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including a traumatic subarachnoid hematoma, which is bleeding around the brain. He was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

According to court documents, Nicolas Aron-Jones took a plea deal that included him pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder. He was given credit for 78 days' time served.

Aron-Jones had been committed as a sexually dangerous person in 2015.