Nicolas Aron-Jones pleads guilty to brutally attacking staffer at Moose Lake sex offender facility

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- A 29-year-old client at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake has pleaded guilty to brutally assaulting a staffer inside the facility.

According to court documents, Nicolas Aron-Jones took a plea deal that included him pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder. Sentencing is set for July 17.

On May 1, Aron-Jones struck a security counselor in the back of the head with a pillowcase containing a fan motor as the staffer was making his rounds. The counselor fell on the ground, and Aron-Jones hit struck him several more times with the motor, before stomping on his head eight times, court documents show. He was eventually subdued with the help of a chemical spray.

The counselor suffered multiple injuries in the attack, including a traumatic subarachnoid hematoma, which is bleeding around the brain. He was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

A second-degree attempted murder charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.