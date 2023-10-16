Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Workweek kicks off with another pleasant, sunny fall day

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 16, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 16, 2023 02:19

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be another lovely fall day, featuring near-average highs and dominant sunshine. 

The Twin Cities' high is 56 degrees, with winds coming from the northwest at speeds between 5-10 mph.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

On Tuesday, southerly winds will toss some warmer air in our direction, and highs will return to around 60.

Wednesday will likely be warmer, too, until our next disturbance shows up, bringing in a rain chance and cooler air.

Showers are possible through Thursday. Highs will be in the lower-to-mid 50s heading towards the weekend.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.