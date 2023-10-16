NEXT Weather: Workweek kicks off with another pleasant, sunny fall day

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 16, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be another lovely fall day, featuring near-average highs and dominant sunshine.

The Twin Cities' high is 56 degrees, with winds coming from the northwest at speeds between 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, southerly winds will toss some warmer air in our direction, and highs will return to around 60.

Wednesday will likely be warmer, too, until our next disturbance shows up, bringing in a rain chance and cooler air.

Showers are possible through Thursday. Highs will be in the lower-to-mid 50s heading towards the weekend.