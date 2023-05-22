NEXT Weather: Work week starts with pair of warm, sunny days

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS -- The work week will begin with a couple of warm, sunny days before a cold front arrives midweek.

Highs will be in the lower 80s for basically the entire state on Monday. We'll still be dealing with some hazy sunshine due to Canadian wildfires, but that should improve on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with a high of 84 in the Twin Cities and parts of western Minnesota possibly pushing 90.

A cold front will drop temperatures to the 70s on Wednesday, and showers are expected north of the metro. Thursday will also be cooler, but temperatures should rebound on Friday and stay warm through the weekend.

