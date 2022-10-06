NEXT Weather: Work week ends chilly before temperatures rebound

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prepare for a chilly, windy Thursday -- but don't pack away your shorts just yet.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, leaving the Twin Cities with an afternoon high of 53 degrees.

Then, temps will plummet even further overnight. Parts of Minnesota could see frost Friday morning.

Daytime Friday will be even cooler than Thursday, but temperatures will jump back to average over the weekend.

By the middle of next week, the Twin Cities could see temperatures in the 70s again.