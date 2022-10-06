Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Work week ends chilly before temperatures rebound

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prepare for a chilly, windy Thursday -- but don't pack away your shorts just yet.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, leaving the Twin Cities with an afternoon high of 53 degrees. 

18a6554ba2dadb759b457b905591dad5.jpg
CBS

Then, temps will plummet even further overnight. Parts of Minnesota could see frost Friday morning.

Daytime Friday will be even cooler than Thursday, but temperatures will jump back to average over the weekend.

By the middle of next week, the Twin Cities could see temperatures in the 70s again.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.