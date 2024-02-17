Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Windy start to warming weekend Saturday

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Wind gusts in the Twin Cities will push 40 mph on Saturday, keeping things feeling cool despite warmer temperatures.

Highs will be close to 30, which is right around average, but it'll feel more like 10s or 20s because of the wind. Temperatures will be similar across most of the state.

The wind will also lead to blowing snow, reducing visibility, especially in southwestern Minnesota.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend, with more sun, calmer winds and slightly higher temperatures. The metro should top out in the mid-30s.

The forecast will stay quiet as the work week begins and we'll warm even more, into the 40s.

