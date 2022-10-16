Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Windy, cold Sunday will feel more like winter

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will feel more like late November or early December than mid-October.

Highs will be in the 40s across the state on Sunday, with the Twin Cities hitting just 43. Winds will blow up to 30 mph, making it feel even colder.

Speaking of even colder: Monday's high in the metro is just 37, and with the wind chill, it will feel more like the mid-20s.

There will be another temperature turnaround this week, though. By Wednesday, the Twin Cities should hit 50 degrees, and 60 by Friday. It will still be windy, but it'll be a warm wind.

As of now, the week looks almost completely dry.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 7:31 AM

