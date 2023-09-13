Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Wednesday starts cool, warm-up arrives Thursday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will get off to a chilly start, but by the afternoon, it will feel like a pleasant early fall day.

Twin Cities residents will wake up to temperatures in the 40s, while communities up north will be dealing with frost.

In the metro, temperatures will top out around 70. It will be mostly sunny with a light breeze.

A warm-up arrives Thursday, bringing highs around 80. It will be short-lived, however, due to a cold front moving in Friday. Temperatures will return to the lower 70s and rain is possible.

The weekend looks cool and quiet, with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 70s.

Next week is trending warmer and dry.

