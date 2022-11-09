Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Wednesday kicks off mild, rainy midweek stretch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is off to a soggy start, and it's going to stay wet for the next couple of days.

Much of the state will see above average highs on Wednesday, with the Twin Cities getting up to 65 degrees. Showers will continue throughout the day, though there will be some dry time.

Stronger storms are expected on Thursday, particularly in eastern Minnesota. High wind and hail are the main threats. Temperatures will start out mild and fall throughout the day.

Behind those storms, temperatures will drop, and parts of the state will see snow on Friday.

Northern and northwestern Minnesota are under a winter storm watch until Friday afternoon, and WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for northern Minnesota. That part of the state should see the heaviest snowfall, and snow showers are possible in the metro.

It will stay cold into next week, but we'll get a stretch of dry weather.

First published on November 9, 2022

