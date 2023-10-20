NEXT Weather: Warmer finish to the week, with showers up north

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Oct. 20, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Winds will shift to the south Friday, which will pump in some warmer air.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 65 degrees. After some patchy morning fog, we'll enjoy some sunshine to start before more clouds roll in later in the day.

A weak disturbance will drop in from Canada and increase the shower chance north and east.

The weekend will be a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a breezier day on Saturday, and less so on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, which is average for this time of year.

Temps will be near or above average to start next week. Showers are expected on Tuesday, and it will be dry by Wednesday.

The end of next week is still trending cold, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.