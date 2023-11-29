NEXT Weather: Warmer and sunny Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 29, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

The forecasted high will be around 41 degrees, thanks to a southwest flow and warm air advection.

WCCO

Temperatures will return to the mid-30s by Thursday. Overnight temperatures are seasonable, too.

Most days will have sunshine, and conditions will remain dry heading into the weekend.

Clouds will move through on Saturday, and Sunday night may bring some minor winter weather near the Twin Cities.