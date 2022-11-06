NEXT Weather: Warm, windy Sunday; snow showers possible late this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be warm, but very windy, and a red flag warning will be in effect for central and southern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will see sunny skies and a high of 52, but winds could gust up to 55 mph. Most of the state, except for southern and northeastern Minnesota, is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m.

CBS

The red flag warning starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. The Department of Natural Resources is urging residents to avoid open burning due to conditions that are ideal for wildfires.

Monday will be a typical November day, with a high of 43 and early sunshine giving way to clouds.

A surge of warmth arrives Tuesday, and that will last a couple of days. Expect highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid to upper 60s on Wednesday

Rain showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and start preparing yourself, because we could see widespread snow showers by the end of the week.

CBS