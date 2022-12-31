Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warm temps, foggy night for New Year's Eve

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will start out foggy, and will stay cloudy throughout the day, though temps will be above freezing by the afternoon.

There's a small chance for drizzle and snowflakes; snow could fall near St. Cloud and Brainerd, but further south near Rochester, it'll be rain.

By the time the New Year begins, temps will be around 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. This time last year, it was 1 degree.

Sunday starts out a little cooler with plenty of cloud coverage. In eastern Wisconsin, where the Vikings are set to take on the Packers, it'll be warmer with temperatures near freezing. 

After the weekend, a storm will move in on Monday and Tuesday. So far, models aren't clear on how much precipitation we'll see. But after that, we'll dry out and sunshine will come in on Wednesday.

December 31, 2022

