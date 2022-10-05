NEXT Weather: Warm, cloudy Wednesday before temperatures plummet
MINNEAPOLIS -- Make sure you get out and enjoy the warm weather on Wednesday, because temperatures will plummet on Thursday.
The Twin Cities will see a high of 73 on Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Areas south of the Twin Cities could be dealing with hit-and-miss showers, mostly in the morning hours.
A cold front arrives Thursday, bringing chilly temperatures and breezy conditions. The metro high will be 55, almost 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
Friday will be even cooler, with a high of only 50.
Temperatures will rebound into the 60s over the weekend, and we should get close to 70 again next week.
