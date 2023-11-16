NEXT Weather: Warm and windy Thursday, with big temperature drop ahead

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Nov. 16, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be a windy one, with our final trip into the 60s for the foreseeable future.

The forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 65 degrees. It will be a breezy one, with winds blowing south-to-northwest at speeds of up to 35 mph.

Wind advisories are in effect for counties to the south and west until 7 p.m., with gusts of up to 45 mph.

WCCO

A cold front will sweep through Thursday evening, pumping in cooler air for Friday, when temps will be about 20 degrees colder.

A weaker ridge arrives for the weekend. It will keep us dry and it should help us out with the temperatures this round. Highs will be near 50 degrees both days.

We have a small chance for some showers late Monday evening, and potentially a few flakes Tuesday morning.

We're trending dry as we approach Thanksgiving, with temps in the 30s.