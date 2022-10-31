NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm Halloween makes for #Top10WxDay for trick-or-treaters

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's nothing scary about your Halloween forecast -- in fact, Monday is a #Top10WxDay!

Light winds, beautiful blue skies and temperatures well above average make this the perfect day for trick-or-treating.

Highs across the state will be in the 60s, with the Twin Cities peaking at 65. It'll stay mild as we head into the evening, so your costumes may not even need the customary coat layer.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be even warmer, with highs in the 70s for much of Minnesota on both days.

After that, a cooldown begins. By Friday, we'll be back to average temperatures.