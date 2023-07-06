NEXT Weather: Highs in mid-70s, sunny skies make Thursday a #Top10WxDay

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from July 6, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the mid-70s, low humidity and sunny skies.

The Twin Cities will top out right around 77 degrees, and aside from a few clouds in the afternoon, it should be a clear, quiet day.

Friday will be similar temperature-wise, but clouds will increase throughout the day. North, central and western Minnesota could see showers in the afternoon and evening.

More pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average until Sunday, when highs will return to the mid-80s.