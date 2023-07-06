NEXT Weather: Highs in mid-70s, sunny skies make Thursday a #Top10WxDay
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the mid-70s, low humidity and sunny skies.
The Twin Cities will top out right around 77 degrees, and aside from a few clouds in the afternoon, it should be a clear, quiet day.
Friday will be similar temperature-wise, but clouds will increase throughout the day. North, central and western Minnesota could see showers in the afternoon and evening.
More pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend.
Temperatures will stay below average until Sunday, when highs will return to the mid-80s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.