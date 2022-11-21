Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Thanksgiving week looks mostly sunny, quiet

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will be cool, dry and mostly sunny, and the rest of the holiday week looks fairly mild.

The high of 31 in the Twin Cities Monday is a few degrees below average, but there should be plenty of sun, especially early in the day.

Up north, snow showers are possible overnight into Tuesday. Aside from that, the forecast looks quiet.

Expect warmer temperatures Tuesday, with a high of 37 in the metro. Skies will once again be mostly sunny, and if you're traveling for Thanksgiving on Tuesday or Wednesday, conditions look calm.

A few flurries are possible on Thanksgiving, but it shouldn't impact your travel.

Friday will be a few degrees warmer, and we're looking at a seasonable weekend overall.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 5:28 AM

