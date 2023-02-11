NEXT Weather: Temps in the 40s continue, rain expected on Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS – This weekend has been somewhat of a preview of spring. But changes are on the horizon.

While Sunday's temps are a bit cooler than Saturday, they are still expected to push 40 degrees.

Monday will be the real winner, though, with temps expected to reach the mid 40s along with sunshine.

The change comes on Valentine's Day. While the holiday will bring another day with above-average highs, that's also when a system begins to move raindrops in.

You know that we are keeping an eye on what's next ➡️around here. #ValentinesDay is going to bring in the 🌧️ by the lunch hour. This system is bringing in plenty of water too.

Colder air takes over Tuesday night, which will help push that rain over to snow by Wed. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/YX4CpwFQ9K — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) February 12, 2023

By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see more of a snowy mix, with the potential for a real return to winter.