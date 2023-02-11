NEXT Weather: Temps in the 40s continue, rain expected on Valentine's Day
MINNEAPOLIS – This weekend has been somewhat of a preview of spring. But changes are on the horizon.
While Sunday's temps are a bit cooler than Saturday, they are still expected to push 40 degrees.
Monday will be the real winner, though, with temps expected to reach the mid 40s along with sunshine.
The change comes on Valentine's Day. While the holiday will bring another day with above-average highs, that's also when a system begins to move raindrops in.
By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see more of a snowy mix, with the potential for a real return to winter.
